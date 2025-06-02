Survey: Radio News Audiences Rise Despite Digital Competition

New data about US news consumption and trust paint a mixed picture for the radio industry: a medium still relevant, especially among older and conservative audiences, but under increasing pressure to modernize in the race against digital-first platforms.

According to YouGov’s latest media surveys, While 29% of US adults reported using radio for news in the past month, up slightly from 27% last year, the platform now trails behind social media (61%), television (60%), and conversations with friends and family (45%).

Demographics underscore the challenge.

Among adults 45 and older, 34% reported turning to radio for news, while only 23% of 18–44-year-olds said the same. Radio fared better among Republicans (37%) and Independents (32%), but only 23% of Democrats reported using radio for news. This political divide represents both a strength and a constraint: core audiences remain loyal, but the format has yet to penetrate left-leaning or younger listener segments.

One bright spot comes from the year-over-year comparison: radio saw a six-point increase among Democrats, rising from 29% to 35% – the largest jump of any group measured for the platform.

Meanwhile, digital and mobile news options continue to climb. Social media grew seven percentage points over the past year, while news websites, apps, podcasts, and aggregators all saw gains across age and political groups. This increasing popularity isn’t necessarily hand in hand with trust. A 2024 Katz Radio Group study showed that radio is the most trusted mass medium in America, with nearly 80% of adults rating it as trustworthy – a higher score than newspapers, and more than three times the trust level of social media, which trails at just 27%.

As for YouGov’s trust ratings, NPR was the lone radio company, registering a net score of +17, placing it in the top tier of trusted news sources among US adults, ahead of every major broadcast television network and tying outlets like Reuters and the Associated Press.

Radio remains more widely used for news than blogs (11%) and AI chatbots (5%), and still competes favorably with newer entrants like podcasts (25%) and video platforms (16%), and email newsletters (22%). But the overall direction is clear: consumers prefer flexibility, personalization, and mobile-friendly news experiences.