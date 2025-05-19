Market Manager Opening in Beckley, West Virginia

WVRC Media is dedicated to providing a high-quality, profitable, commercial radio communications service where employees are recognized as the most valuable asset. With 30 radio stations and 9 physical plant locations, WV Radio is the largest radio broadcast company in the state.

WV Radio is looking for a Station Manager to oversee our three-station Beckley, WV cluster. We are looking for someone who wants to be a part of a company that still gets radio and also wants to be a part of strengthening a strong line-up of station brands.

Responsibilities

Drive growth by assisting our sales team to sell Radio, Video, and Digital advertising products to local businesses.

Create sales and promotions packages for your team

Prospect revenue opportunities and reach monthly and annual goals

Deliver excellent customer service that ensures ongoing sales and high levels of customer satisfaction

Requirements

Understanding the principles of sales

Radio Experience

Knowledge of WideOrbit

Excellent written, verbal, and phone skills

Proven track record in achieving sales quotas

Rewards

Excellent Medical, Dental, Vision coverage

401K

Opportunity to grow within the company

Send cover letter and resume to [email protected] or apply at wvrcmedia.com/careers

WVRC Media and Allegany Communications is an equal opportunity employer and is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our company. Organizations that wish to receive our vacancy information should contact Kelly Ayersman at WVRC Media by calling 304-296-0029.