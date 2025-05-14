Retooling Your Client List

Every sales team has one: the overstuffed client list that hasn’t seen daylight in years. You guard it like gold, even when a third of it hasn’t returned a call, booked a buy, or even hinted at interest since the last election cycle.

Managers know it. Sellers know it. But when it comes time to trim the fat, things get personal. Managers only allow you to protect so many clients. Most salespeople’s reaction is… “But wait, I found this client!” You mean the client you found and has not been on the air in the past three years since you “found” them.

That’s not really a great find… and it won’t be a great loss.

You should look to clean up your own list just like you clean out old text messages, voicemails, and emails.

If every seller did this, with or without manager intervention, it would open up the possibility of another seller finding the key to unlock that client. It can actually work in your favor!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me, and I may answer it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.

