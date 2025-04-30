Radio’s Leading Women Share Career-Shaping Lessons

Each year, Radio Ink celebrates the women defining what leadership looks like in broadcasting. Now in its 26th edition, the Most Influential Women in Radio list returns to honor 75 trailblazers who are shaping the future of the industry across ownership, sales, programming, leadership, and communications.

This year’s feature offers a window into the journeys, challenges, and wisdom of the women who continue to push radio forward. Through personal reflections and powerful insights, honorees share the lessons they wish they could tell their younger selves: the power of risk-taking, the importance of resilience, the value of staying true to your own voice, and the reminder that every “no” is not a wall, but a redirection.

Radio Ink asked, If you could go back in time to the beginning of your radio career, what advice would you give yourself?

“I’d tell her — the younger me, full of passion and possibility — to stop waiting for permission. You don’t need to sound like anyone else. You don’t need to fit a mold. Your accent, your roots, your rhythm — they’re not obstacles. They’re your superpower. The world may not be ready for your voice yet, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t needed. I would remind her that every “NO” is just redirection. That the rooms you don’t get invited into, you can build your own versions of. That the torch doesn’t ask for perfection — it asks for presence. And that being the “only one” in a space can be lonely, but it can also be history in the making. And above all, I’d tell her to trust the timing — that every chapter, even the hard ones, are shaping the storyteller, the creator, the leader she’s becoming. I’d tell her what I know now: You are enough. You are worthy. Y vas a hacer ruido — del bueno. (And you’re going to make noise — the good kind.) So take the torch, amiga. Light the way — the world is waiting.”

“TAKE MORE RISKS, even as a working mother. Taking risks allows professional and personal growth. You become role models for your family, especially at home with your children. Taking risks, and sometimes failing, teaches your children that one must become resilient, face challenges, and work hard to overcome obstacles, not only in the workspace, but in life. Embracing our failures and learning from them allows us to grow even more than our wins. Taking risks allows you to take control of your life and align your priorities to your goals.”

“If I could go back in time, I would tell my younger self; as you grow in this industry, never lose your passion. Radio is and has always been a very cut-throat industry. From working part-time to full-time, on-air to management, this field can sometimes be a thankless job. It is important to remind yourself of your ‘why.’. Why am I doing this? Not just in radio, in any field. & along the way, celebrate your wins; big or small.”

