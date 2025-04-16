Don’t Want A Fake Employee? Try Radio

If a company is blowing you off about running recruitment ads on the radio because they confidently tell you that they are hiring remote workers to fill their job openings… open their eyes to the modern – and very real – dangers of using remote workers.

This may sound like science fiction, but it’s true: fake job seekers are flooding US companies that are hiring remote workers. How? People are using AI tools to fabricate photo IDs, generate employment histories, and provide answers during interviews.

Advisory firm Gartner states that by 2028, 1 in 4 job candidates will be fake.

So, what’s the problem? Are these people just having a little fun? No. The concern is that once hired, an impostor can install malware to demand a ransom from the company or steal customer data, trade secrets, or funds. Computer security consultant Roger Grimes told MSNBC that these individuals represent criminal organizations in Russia, China, Malaysia, and North and South Korea.

So the next time someone tells you they only hire remote, give them a friendly heads-up…

…it could quickly lead to your next sale!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me, and I could answer it in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars, we should talk.