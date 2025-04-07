What To See At NAB Show 2025: Monday Sessions for Radio

Monday at NAB Show 2025 offers radio broadcasters a packed and diverse agenda filled with high-impact sessions. From AI innovations to a conversation with an FCC Commissioner, here are some of our most recommended sessions of the day.

NAB Show Welcome

10:00 – 11:30a | W4543 Main Stage

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will officially open the 2025 NAB Show, where syndicated radio personality Delilah will receive the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s fourth annual Insight Award, recognizing her impact on the industry. The session will culminate with a fireside chat featuring ESPN’s First Take star and The Stephen A. Smith Show host Stephen A. Smith, moderated by McVay Media President and Radio Ink columnist Mike McVay.

Election 2026: Ensuring Radio’s Success in the Midterms with a Winning Political Advertising Strategy in 2025

11:30a – 12:15p | W231–W232

RAB President/CEO Mike Hulvey and Silver Oak Political President Steve Passwaiter will focus on how radio can build a stronger position in the political advertising landscape ahead of the 2026 midterms, after radio’s underperformance in the 2024 cycle.

The Latest AI Strategies for Radio/Podcasting Marketing and Programming

1:30 PM – 2:20 PM PDT | W233

As AI redefines so many aspects of broadcasting and sales, sit in on a discussion about what AI tools and strategies are working for radio and podcasting, and how stations are implementing them effectively and affordably. Moderated by Ordo Digital Founder Jon Accarrino, panelists include Spanish Broadcasting System Corporate Vice President of Digital Sales and Strategy Dara Kalvort and John Parikhal + Associates President John Parikhal.

Mergers and Acquisitions Outlook in Broadcasting

Monday, April 7 | 3:00 PM – 3:45 PM PDT | W233

Get an overview of current broadcasting M&A trends, offering advice for buyers and sellers preparing for transactions and transitions. Moderated by Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero, speakers include Kalil and Company Vice President Lou McDermott and BIA Advisory Services Managing Director Rick Ducey.

Q&A with Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez

3:00 – 4:00p | W219

As DC commands the news cycle, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez will discuss regulatory issues impacting broadcasters and share her top priorities for the year ahead in a conversation with Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint.

For full coverage on NAB Show 2025 live from Las Vegas and more can’t-miss sessions, follow our Radio Ink daily headlines and @radioinkmagazine on Instagram.