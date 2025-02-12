Radio Beats TV for NCAA March Madness Engagement

As football season ends, new research highlights radio’s distinct advantage in reaching NCAA March Madness fans. Studies show that listeners are more engaged, younger, and influential compared to TV audiences, making them an attractive target for advertisers.

A MARU/Matchbox survey of 943 adults found that radio listeners follow more games and display greater enthusiasm for the tournament. They are 28% more likely to have attended a NCAA basketball college, while 32% consider themselves superfans, and 14% track the tournament through the final rounds. Many even mute TV coverage to listen to radio play-by-play.

MRI-Simmons data further distinguishes this audience, revealing they are younger, more likely to have full-time jobs, and live in larger households. Their deep passion for sports also makes them a key demographic for sports betting, a major advertising category during the tournament.

Nielsen’s analysis of Westwood One’s NCAA broadcasts underscores the medium’s expanding reach, with 20 million listeners throughout the season. Thirty percent of March Madness fans tune in to the network’s radio coverage, and among 18-34-year-olds, radio surpasses television in audience size.

One of the most striking differences is the reach of NCAA audio in locations beyond traditional TV settings. Forty-four percent of the audio audience listens to games in the car, nearly triple the 16% of video viewers who engage with the tournament while driving. Similarly, 37% of NCAA radio listeners follow the games at work, compared to 22% of video viewers. The biggest disparity appears in public spaces, where 77% of the NCAA audio audience tunes in – far exceeding the 43% of video viewers who do the same.

Radio fans are also far more likely to be sports bettors and play fantasy sports, a lucrative and highly sought after audience.

Beyond their enthusiasm for sports, radio listeners are more likely than TV viewers to be in the market for major purchases, including new vehicles, home improvements, and electronics. MRI-Simmons research also identifies them as key influencers in consumer decisions, frequently recommending products and services within their networks.

More in-depth coverage of radio’s reach and performance during NCAA March Madness is available via the Audio Active Group.