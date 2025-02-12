Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: The 8 Second Rule

There are a million books on how to get a job and the one thing they all tend to agree on is that whoever hired you made their decision in the first 8 seconds. It’s all about body language, non-verbal communication, and how you present yourself.

For this reason, it’s good to do a once-a-year customer service refresher with the talent, the AEs, the promo team, and anyone else you might meet at a remote or appearance.

So when someone meets a DJ (and to the public, “DJ” is the only job at a station) they’re interviewing you for the job of being their favorite radio station. And if you’re on your phone, smoking, eating, dismissive, or just slouched there with your arms across your chest, they might move on and that will be it: you lost the gig.

Las Vegas and Disney are monstrous operations that are based on repeat business. Imagine the submarine ride operator standing there eating and texting. It would never happen. When you go to Las Vegas, watch the dealers at empty tables: they have their arms spread, palms outward, inviting you to sit down and lose your mortgage.

“Getting listeners” is done the hard way and social media will never beat a great personal experience with a talent. I’ve known Jo Jo Wright for three decades and this has been his approach from Day One.

Back when DJs had pagers, he’d give out his number on the air and come in every day and reply to a dozen pages. I’d run into people at events who had received calls from him and they were geeked.

So, get out a stopwatch and teach the staff about the importance of 8 seconds.

And now, on with the Dumpage.

Executive Orders

This will destroy any work productivity or momentum you might have this morning. You don’t want to be political – maybe just create some Presidential endorsements. Say he hates your morning show, demands more (artist), or has another Executive Song Request. Create, screenshot, and share.

Green… Means “GO”

“Guess How Many Beans Are In The Jar” is a contesting methodology for fairs, elementary school events, and even Radio dating back to cave dwelling. Mix in Cincy just brought it back for giving away casino prizes.

You could do it for St. Patrick’s Day with green M&M’s in a glass jar or bowl. Post the pic, and the listener that guesses closest without going over gets to go somewhere. Weekend stays at a nearby resort can be home runs.

In the same color scheme, Jeff Kapugi was the first to use the act of manually refreshing a site to make a stoplight change from red to green, which was the signal at his station in St. Louis to text and win Jason Aldean tickets.

Month Of Games

Roula and Ryan at KRBE have a really good arsenal of morning show games so they’ve designated February as the Month Of Games. Play and win and get an entry in the draw in addition to whatever prizing they have.

#hacktag

The Flu continues across the country which means it’s an opportunity.

People are hacking. Do #hacktag and know the victim who won ahead of you to get tea, Emergen C, Kleenex, and something like a DVD that they can enjoy while they’re in bed. If you went down to Walmart and cleaned them of all the $1.99 copies of Outbreak, that would be funny.

As to be expected, there’s plenty of imaging opportunity.

Significant Mothers

One of the stations has a package out to a local chain of theaters to do some tickets for Mother’s Day. Go and take your mom to a flick. It will be umbrellaed as “You + Your Significant Mother.”

Looking 4 Love

Still stuck for something for Friday on social media? I’ve never seen a station do a Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt. Lob one of these items out every hour and have people post their finds.

A phone number on a bar napkin

A business card from a dating service

A hickey

A handwritten original poem that includes the words “creosote” and “uvula”

A candy heart that says “I Love You”

A teddybear with a heart on its stomach

The bride/groom centerpiece from a wedding cake

A ticket stub from a date movie (that will be judged)

A bridesmaid dress

A tennis racket (“Love.” Get it?)

Disturbing Imagery

There was a guy named Ray who worked at KSFM who had a girlfriend we nicknamed The Hickey Bandit: he’d come in on Monday and it was just a Rorschach Test of suck marks. It was not a good look. Have something quick that you want to do on Friday? Either have someone come in prior to going to work and pinch up a ton of marks on their neck that they have to sport for the entire day, or do #hickeytag. Shoot and share your love bites.

Valentines Imaging

(Man in the background repeating “She loves me, she love me not”) Because even people with OCD need love, Happy Valentines from (station).

When you’re stalking exes on Facebook this Valentine’s and beating yourself up over “what ifs” and “what could’ve beens” just remember that tomorrow is a new day. Every cloud has a silver lining. You’re only as young as you fe… Yeah… You blew it with them all. Happy Valentine’s Day from (station).

(Night time music feature), a perfect accompaniment to Candy Crush and a Swanson’s Hungryman dinner. Happy Solo Valentines from (station).

Just a reminder, if she says “Valentine’s isn’t that important to me,” she’s lying. Don’t blow it. But if you do, well, we’ll always be there for you. Because Valentine’s isn’t that important to us at (station).

Valentine’s Tip #328: take a moment today to memorize what color her eyes are. Because sometime, she WILL ask you.

WE HAVE AN OPEN RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU, WE’RE KINDA FREE TO LOVE EVERYONE. HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM 96.5 KOOL FM. WE LOVE ANYONE

THE IRONY OF ABBREVIATING VALENTINE’S DAY IS NOT LOST ON US. THAT’S JUST KINDA GROSS. 96.5 KOOL FM – WE LOVE ANYONE AND THAT’S WHAT KINDA BROUGHT US HERE.

IT’S ALMOST VALENTINE’S DAY AND WE CAN FINALLY SAY WE LOVE YOU. IT’S TRUE, WE LOVE YOU. THERE, WE SAID IT. 96.5 KOOL FM, WE LOVE ANYONE. BUT MOSTLY YOU.

KOOL IS ALL ABOUT THE LOVE. WELL ACTUALLY WE’RE ABOUT MAKING LOTS OF MONEY TOO BUT LOVE IS IMPORTANT THIS TIME OF YEAR TOO. 96.5 KOOL FM.

WE’RE JUST PATIENTLY WAITING FOR OUR VALENTINE’S CARD FROM YOU, CHECKING THE MAIL EVERY DAY. STILL NO SIGN. HAPPY VALENTINE’S TO YOU, HOPE YOU AT LEAST GET ONE STINKIN’ VALENTINE’S CARD. 96.5 KOOL FM, WE LOVE ANYONE.

WE’RE NOT PICKY, HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY. 96.5 KOOL FM. WE LOVE ANYONE.

3770 KEMPT ROAD, SUITE 200. HALIFAX. JUST IN CASE YA LOST THE ADDRESS. CAUSE WE STILL DON’T SEE YOUR VALENTINE’S GIFT HERE. WE LOVE YOU. DON’T YOU LOVE US? 96.5 KOOL FM

FILLING THE AIRWAVES WITH LOVE, AND SOME SONGS. 96.5 KOOL FM. WE LOVE ANYONE.

FEBRUARY 14TH IS THE TIME TO SHOW THAT SPECIAL SOMEONE HOW MUCH THEY MEAN TO YOU. HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM 96.5 KOOL FM. WOW, THAT WAS ODDLY SINCERE OF US.

LOVE HURTS. LOVE ME DO. LOVE IN AN ELEVATOR. AT 96.5 KOOL-FM, LOVE IS NOUN AND VERB.

VALENTINE’S DAY IS ALL ABOUT THE LOVE AT 96.5 KOOL-FM. WE LOVE MUSIC, WE LOVE VARIETY, AND WE LOVE SPICY INDIAN FOOD.

AS THE POET J. GEILS ONCE SAID, LOVE STINKS. LIKE THE HARBOUR ON A HOT SUMMER DAY. OR LIKE THE MOOSEHEADS THIS SEASON. 96.5 KOOL-FM.

AT 96.5 KOOL-FM, LOVE IS IN THE AIR (pause) NO WAIT, THAT’S JUST FAULTY WIRING.

AS THE POET STEVEN STILLS ONCE SAID, LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH. UNLESS YOU’RE ROMAN POLANSKI. THEN YOU WANNA THINK TWICE ABOUT THAT. 96.5 KOOL-FM.

ADVICE FOR MEN FROM 96.5 KOOL-FM: THERE ARE SIX NHL GAMES TONIGHT. WATCH ANY OF ‘EM, AND YOU’RE SLEEPING ON THE SOFA, DUDE.

AS THE POET PAUL SIMON ONCE SAID, THERE MUST BE 50 WAYS TO LEAVE YOUR LOVER. BEING CHASED DOWN THE DRIVEWAY BY AN ANGRY SCANDANAVIAN WOMAN SWINGING A NINE-IRON WASN’T ON THE LIST. 96.5 KOOL-FM.

Female VO:

I’m going to go slip into a special Valentine’s Day outfit I picked out, just for you. While I change, enjoy the start of another B96 Commercial Free Hour!



Still hoping that little blue pill kicks in so you can enjoy your Valentine’s Day? No worries… here’s a B96 Commercial Free Hour while you wait.



B96 wants to apologize to Lindsay Lohan. We told her that necklace was our Valentine’s Day gift to her. Oops. Chicago’s B96



Attention men: If you haven’t gotten your lady anything for Valentine’s Day yet, you are totally screwed! Oh well. Hope this song cheers you up. Chicago’s B96.



Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, Jason Cage is too. Of course, that’s because he is saving himself for Snooki from Jersey Shore. Ewwww, really??!?!

Male VO:

B96 is sharing the love with you this Valentine’s Day. And, no, not the kind of love that requires a trip to the clinic. Happy Valentine’s Day from Chicago’s B96!



B96 is celebrating Valentine’s Day like Charlie Sheen would. No, not with porn stars and a suitcase of cocaine…with 2 and a half men. Stylz, Roman, and Jason. I think you can figure out which one is the “half”!



Did you wake up with J & Shelly this morning? Maybe if you have a great Valentine’s Day you can wake up with Stylz and Roman tomorrow. Just remember that Roman likes his eggs scrambled.