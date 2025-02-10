Super Bowl Ads Are Shifting – And Radio Can Take Advantage

While national Super Bowl ads command today’s headlines, an increasing number of top brands, including Google, Anheuser-Busch, and P&G, opted for regional spots to cut costs while reaching engaged audiences – a shift underscoring major opportunity for radio.

According to Marketing Brew, Busch Light, Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey, and Spruce Weed Killer – all products from blue-chip companies – were among those featured in regional Super Bowl spots this year. While FOX charged around $8 million for a single 30-second national ad, the same TV buy—when localized—ranged from $50,000 in smaller markets to $1.4 million in top markets like New York and Chicago.

For brands that don’t have the budget for a national buy, alternative Super Bowl ads now offer a compelling replacement. Regional Super Bowl advertising allows brands to fine-tune their messaging and audience targeting. P&G-owned Spruce ran ads only in southern markets where warm weather makes lawn care relevant.

This growing trend in regional advertising highlights an opportunity for radio. If advertisers see value in targeting specific markets during the Super Bowl, they may also be open to leveraging radio’s hyper-local reach, engaged audience, and cost-effectiveness. With the right messaging, radio can position itself as both an alternative and a complementary strategy for brands looking to make an impact without a multimillion-dollar national ad buy.

While an $8 million commercial is out of reach for most brands, radio provides an affordable and highly targeted alternative. Whether through local sponsorships, custom promotions, or real-time engagement during the game, businesses that would otherwise be shut out of Super Bowl advertising can still reach engaged audiences at a fraction of the cost. A well-placed radio campaign allows hometown brands to tap into the excitement of the event, aligning themselves with one of the biggest cultural moments of the year while staying within their budget.

Beyond lower ad cost, audio advertising frees up additional budget by reducing production costs while harnessing “theater of the mind” to create compelling, memorable campaigns.

Meanwhile, TV’s effectiveness is waning outside of the game. According to Nielsen Media Impact, a $6.47 million investment in network radio could reach 155.6 million Americans, or 56% of the population, every month for three months – all while leaving $500,000 in savings compared to a single Super Bowl TV spot.

For local and national brands that might otherwise be cut out of the Super Bowl ad conversation, radio presents a powerful, cost-effective opportunity to participate in the biggest advertising event of the year – without breaking the bank.