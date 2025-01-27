Spinning Old Relationships Into New Money

Your sales manager is breathing down your neck. They need you to provide more revenue this month, this quarter. There are only so many places that can come from, right?

As a seller, you used to have XYZ account. They stopped advertising during the pandemic.

How do you sift through information that can lead you right back into important conversations with those clients and perhaps find a way to help them in 2025?

Here are 6 valuable resources that radio salespeople can use to reconnect with clients who have stopped advertising:

Do The Deep Dive First

Do a current deep dive on the business that has paused advertising and research changes in their industry; you don’t want to revisit this kind of client without knowing everything you can possibly know about them in as real-time as you can source.

Spend valuable time on LinkedIn , Facebook, and other social media platforms learning as much as you can about them and seeing what they post about regularly .

Bring your CNA and visit the client; ask what has happened in the time they’ve been away? Ask what has worked? What hasn’t worked? And ask about their biggest priorities today.

Be prepared to go the distance and spend time really getting to know the client, sending them helpful information you don’t profit from, actually helping them in ways they don’t expect and basically being there for them in a very real way before you expect to sell them anything.

Client Analytics & Data Insights

Use detailed analytics to show clients how advertising on your stations can benefit their business. This could include audience demographics, listenership trends, and consumer behavior data.

It helps remind clients of the audience they are missing out on by not advertising and demonstrates how radio ads can target their ideal customer base effectively.

Case Studies & Testimonials

Provide success stories or case studies from other businesses similar to the client that saw positive results after continuing or returning to radio advertising.

Sharing real-world examples of how others have succeeded can reassure the client and rekindle their interest in your radio station’s ability to deliver unique value.

Customized Advertising Proposals

Develop a tailored advertising package or proposal based starting with a review of their past advertising performance, budget, and current marketing goals.

Personalizing the offer allows you to address the specific needs and concerns of the client, making the conversation more relevant and engaging.

New Advertising Formats & Innovations

Don’t be afraid to introduce new ad formats like digital radio, podcasting, or interactive campaigns that may appeal to modern consumer preferences. Remember: We want to create conversational opportunities.

Demonstrating innovative options can excite clients about the new possibilities radio offers and reignite their interest in advertising through updated strategies.

Promotions & Special Discounts

Offer special promotions, discounts, or bonus advertising spots for clients to try out radio advertising again.

A time-sensitive offer can create a sense of urgency and provide clients an incentive to test the waters again without committing fully to a larger budget.

Using these strategies mostly encourages you to reestablish contact, conversation, and relationship with these potentially important past and hopefully future clients again.