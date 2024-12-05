Radio’s 30 & Under Superstars Share The Path to Engage Gen Z

“How can radio attract young talent?” In a new era of natural-born content creators, maybe the first step is to listen to the young talent we already have – and who better than the proven superstars who are carrying the industry into the future, one day at a time?

In Radio Ink’s December issue, we’re unveiling the 2024 class of 30 and Under Superstars. These rising stars are redefining what it means to work in radio, blending traditional broadcasting with digital content creation and audience engagement.

They still believe in radio and here’s what they say:

What can the industry do to put radio careers on the radar of under-30s?

“Radio is multifaceted. It has expanded into digital streaming and content creation, as well as different technological roles too — engineering, audio editing, etc. I personally love the community aspect that comes along with radio, and getting out and meeting the listeners we talk to every day. As radio continues to grow, it is ever-changing. I think utilizing social media to showcase the different types of radio careers will really reach that audience that may say they ‘don’t listen to radio’ and only stream.”

“To grab the attention of people under 30, the industry needs to remind people of the exciting opportunities that come with radio! Before joining broadcasting in my 20s, I didn’t even realize being a radio jock was still a thing. The key? Social media! With embracing the platforms younger generations are already on, we can raise awareness and promote radio at the same time.

“Another thing, be approachable! If someone’s interested, respond! Let them know this crazy, fun career is alive and well. Help them realize that being in radio is the dream job!”

“To attract under-30s to radio careers, I believe the industry should utilize social media, offer more internships, highlight behind-the-scenes roles, and showcase young professionals. Emphasizing creativity, flexibility, and the growth of digital platforms like podcasts can also make radio more appealing to the younger generation.”

