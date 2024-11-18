Big D & Bubba To Go Honky Tonkin’ As Lawrence Marches On

Big D & Bubba have big boots to fill as they prepare to step into the host role for the weekly syndicated Honky Tonkin’ radio show in 2025. Country star Tracy Lawrence announced he will retire as host after a decade-long run.

Known for their own nationally syndicated Big D & Bubba Show, the duo will handle Honky Tonkin’, which spotlights hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Honky Tonkin’ with Big D & Bubba will continue to be produced by Silverfish Media and distributed by Compass Media Networks.

This will not affect the regular airing of the Big D & Bubba Show.

Reflecting on his time with the show, Lawrence said, “It’s been a joy and an honor to spend all these years with listeners, sharing laughs, stories, and great country music with people who have the same love for these songs that I’ve always felt.”

Big D commented, “What an amazing job T.L. has done. We’re excited to take the show to the next level with more artist interviews, listener interaction, and some of the best country music ever made.”

Bubba added, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue celebrating the Honky Tonk hits we love and to share amazing stories with our heroes and artist-friends every week.”