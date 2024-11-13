A Welcome To Forecast 2025 From Radio Ink

As we approach 2025, the industry stands at a crossroads. Do we proceed with cautious optimism or significant concern? While major cutbacks, reorganizations, and political change loom, opportunities await. Today we celebrate those chances at Forecast 2025.

As Hurricanes Helene and Milton have shown, radio remains essential, especially in times of crisis. No other media matches the commitment and resilience our industry shows, balancing a sense of duty with practical, humane decisions. To shape the future of broadcasting is not a passive submission, it’s an action.

As the media industry navigates a new post-election landscape, we’re proud to explore the future of broadcasting with energy and determination at the Harvard Club of New York City

Today’s lineup includes:

Futurist and best-selling author Matt Britton on AI’s transformative role in radio and TV.

Consumer Technology Association Senior Director Brian Comiskey and Fred Jacobs discussing tech trends for broadcasters.

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt with Ad Fontes Media’s Lou Paskalis and ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy tackling the challenge of sustaining newsrooms.

NewsNation NY Bureau Chief Lee Harris leading the Executive Super Session.

Financial insights from BMG 360, Miller Kaplan, BIA Advisory Services, and Kagan.

And more!

Celebrating 22 years, Forecast remains the only financial conference dedicated to the broadcast industry. We welcome our attendees as we prepare for a day of critical insights and meaningful connections that will shape the industry’s future.

For those who couldn’t make the trip, keep your eyes on our daily headlines and Radio Ink‘s Instagram.