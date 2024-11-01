Urban One Expands Its Spanish-Language Reach With La Mega

Urban One has entered a Local Management Agreement with La Mega Media, Inc. and Lazo Media LLC to expand Spanish-language radio programming in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Indianapolis under the La Mega brand.

The La Mega stations will broadcast on WJMO-AM in Cleveland, WWLG-FM and WWLA-FM in Columbus, WIZF-HD2 in Cincinnati, and WHHH-HD2 in Indianapolis, replacing Urban One’s La Grande brand. Additionally, Urban One continues to own and operate Telemundo affiliates in Columbus and Indianapolis.

With the addition, former La Mega Chief Operating Officer Che Claudia DeLeon will lead Spanish Broadcast Operations for Urban One and has been appointed as General Manager for Cleveland.

Incoming Urban One Audio Division Co-President Eddie Harrell, Jr. commented, “We are thrilled to align with such a well-established brand in Ohio, one with a legacy of dedicated service to Hispanic communities in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Equally exciting is the addition of Claudia DeLeon, a seasoned executive who brings a wealth of experience and talent to our team. Adding La Mega to our portfolio further strengthens our business footprint and enhances our offerings to reach minority communities across these key markets.”

Outgoing Radio One CEO David Kantor noted, “This rebranding marks a significant enhancement to our Spanish-language media presence in Ohio and Indianapolis, aligning with the needs of our audiences and meeting the growing demand in these rapidly expanding Hispanic communities. Our goal is to deliver high-quality, culturally relevant programming that reflects the vibrant and diverse lives of our listeners. Through this arrangement, we can better serve Hispanic audiences in each market, connecting communities with music, news, and content that speaks directly to them.”