Unfiltered: Women In Radio Address The Industry Anonymously

(By John Shomby) About a month ago, I reached out to 22 women of various ages in programming and on-air positions to see how they feel about opportunities and the workplace environment in today’s radio world. I assured each that these answers would be presented anonymously so I could get pointed, unfiltered responses…

Even more so than in my previous PD questionnaire, anonymity was such an intense concern for all 22 that it got my attention.

Here’s what they said:

DO YOU BELIEVE THERE ARE SUFFICIENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN TO ADVANCE TO PROGRAMMING POSITIONS? IF NOT, WHAT ARE THE PRIMARY FACTORS THAT HINDER THOSE OPPORTUNITIES?

Over 75% of the group agreed that there are more opportunities now, but EVERY statement was qualified. A definite dose of reality from one: “I honestly don’t think there is anything hindering women’s advancement…you gotta grind it out and want it. But I always have Reba’s voice in my head: ‘You gotta work twice as hard as the guys do.'”

Several noted that consolidation is limiting opportunities for their advancement:

“We’re cutting corners left and right in the industry, including the opportunity to propel young, female talent. And with programmers looking after multiple stations or markets, I think there are fewer jobs available for both men and women.”

More than a few cite the fact that the business has always, and continues, to favor men. One puts the onus on management for training:

“There’s been a boys’ club for a long time which means a history of women not getting to have as much opportunity to gain experience. Change the narrative – ask women you work with what their future goals are and help them get there. Train them.”

A couple of very pointed, concerning comments about men feeling threatened by a woman in management.

“Unfortunately, there are not enough men in the roles who are making the decisions that can handle powerful women. In my experience, it’s not that they think that a woman cannot do the job, it’s that they are almost threatened by a woman in the role. Heaven forbid she actually be great at it and advance ahead of you.”

More revealing by some is an environment in which women are not taken seriously in their management roles.

“It is significantly more difficult in this industry right now to be in a female in a management role. It’s a delicate dance that only some have mastered. If you are stern and stand your ground, you’re seen as a… you know what. If you are understanding and kind, you are seen as weak. I also think there’s an expectation that men are supposed to hold some of these roles because that’s how it’s always been. Whether they admit it or not, I think a lot of men are uncomfortable being managed by women in the workplace.”

HAVE YOU OBSERVED SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN THE RADIO STATION WORKPLACE FOR WOMEN AND DO YOU BELIEVE THESE CHANGES HAVE HAD A POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE IMPACT?

Although the entire group feels the environment is getting better, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Their responses highlight the industry programs that are creating opportunities for them.

“All of these scholarships, mentorship programs, and experiences are fantastic resources for women in radio. Even if your company or management doesn’t provide this support, you are able to find it externally to further your career.”

Many illustrate how women are supporting each other in the industry.

“There are a lot of programs now being offered for the advancement of women… Rising Through The Ranks… Women in Radio… Women in Radio Facebook Groups… companies are offering support groups and all of these things are helping us find a voice and grow in the industry.”

“I remember when I got named PD, I had women in the industry reach out and congratulate me, whom I had never met. They were so happy to see a woman get a management role.”

Here is where the “room for improvement” comment hits home.

“The ‘Boys Club’ is still very much a thing. When I see a picture of an event where heads of programming for radio companies are gathered, I see very few women. I see artists visiting markets and golfing with male programmers. I sit at dinners where I may be the only female programmer at the table. I see women receiving comments on their looks before compliments on their brains or abilities. I hold hope that over time there will be a shift in my experience.”

This one highlights how this environment renders women invisible in some instances:

“The first two corporate meetings I attended when hired with a new company, I was the only female program director on staff at the time. The VP of programming would always start the PD calls with “Hello, gentlemen.” That might seem insignificant, but if you cannot even acknowledge it’s not just “gentlemen” on an internal call, you certainly aren’t going to be looking to promote or support a female on staff, when you forget that you have one!”

Take these quotes to heart and examine how your own station environment operates. Everyone should, and hopefully, will have a seat at the proverbial table.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.