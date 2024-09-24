Unfiltered: What Anonymous PDs Say About Radio’s Future

(By John Shomby) This summer, I reached out to almost two dozen radio programmers across the country to ask two very simple questions. I assured each PD that these answers would be presented anonymously so I could get pointed, unfiltered responses… and I did!

Question #1: What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing today’s radio industry?

Answers were broken down into five areas: Staff Reductions, Lack of Talent Development, Ratings Methodology, More Competition, and Commercial Load. The largest percentage, close to half, felt that staff reductions and lack of talent development were the biggest issues.

One programmer is blunt about staff cuts:

“As we’ve all seen in recent weeks, more cuts have taken place among the companies that have the most opportunity to influence progress in our industry. It’s been said by more than enough in our industry, but I’ll scream it again: Radio’s biggest advantage is our people. We are the original influencers! Radio’s reach is massive; you can’t argue that.”

Another places the onus right at the Corporate level:

“Many radio companies are trying to achieve the margins that existed more than a decade ago and, because of that, they are only thinking about the short-term when they begin cost cutting. They believe the salaries of seasoned local personalities can be replaced by less expensive voice-tracked talent. While a company may be able to show short-term success with these cuts, the long-term impacts are grave. The radio industry cannot ‘out-Spotify Spotify.’ We need to double down on personalities who can make a difference in a community and find ways to monetize their skill set. While this action may not look perfect to those who only look at balance sheets, it’s the right answer for the future of the industry.”

Another addresses the talent development issue with something that has been a problem in this industry for years:

“Hiring new on-air personalities and investing time in building them as talent/influencers – they are out there but making more money elsewhere – especially part-time pay – the truth is for most radio companies – the hourly pay is less than what people can make at Walmart or Starbucks.”

Question #2: What innovative changes/strategies should the industry adopt to remain relevant in the next 5 to 10 years?

Every single programmer was adamant about the talent problem in some way. Over 70% said that for radio to stay relevant in the next 5 to 10 years, investing in talent, current and new, is crucial. One very astute PD tells us it’s time to go even younger inside the building:

“There are some really interesting younger people in radio who could help us change the game to market to younger and more digitally focused resources, but we have to give them a chance. I think we should strive to revert to live overnight and weekend shows to continue to grow these new talent – and take the time to truly listen to how younger generations want to utilize our products. Trust them with social media, even if it’s different than “it’s always been done” in our industry. Hire diversely and listen as much as you teach.”

Two veteran programmers appeared to have the same idea when it comes to the overall future of the industry. It’s time for reinvention.

“We must reinvent the medium. The current spot loads and expectations for listeners to stick with us are unrealistic. RADIO has always provided something that other mediums cannot. That said, it’s difficult to expect a listener to stick around for 6 to 8 minutes of commercials before returning to music.”

And the exclamation point from this PD:

“We need to be willing to take smart chances and evolve. The entire world around us has changed. How people spend their time, get entertainment, what they consider entertainment, and what they value are 180 degrees from what they were ten years ago. Why do many in radio think the things we’ve done for 10, 20, and in some cases more than 30 years ago still apply? It may be time to completely reinvent this business.”

All this from program directors who are LIVING this industry every day. Who better to hear what is needed? They are in the proverbial trenches, some doing the jobs that three or four (or more) used to do. Listen to them. They got into the business because they love it. Let’s help them pass that feeling on.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.