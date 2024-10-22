Top Analysts Set to Open Forecast 2025 With Economic Outlook

As the broadcast industry looks ahead to a year devoid of political and Olympic revenue, top analytical minds are set to open Forecast 2025 with an insightful session on the economic trends and revenue expectations shaping the future.

Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2025 will provide a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities broadcasters are likely to face in the coming year.

Moderated by Andrew Rosen, Partner and CPA at Miller Kaplan, the session will bring together leading experts, including BMG 360 CEO Lucas Cridland, Kagan Principal Analyst Justin Nielson, and BIA Advisory Services VP/Forecasting & Analysis Nicole Ovadia.

The session will explore critical questions surrounding the broadcast industry’s economic outlook. With 2024 bringing in significant revenue from political ads and the Olympics, how the market will adjust? Panelists will discuss the anticipated impact on broadcast advertising revenues, highlighting both potential challenges and areas of opportunity for growth.

Rosen told Radio Ink, “It’s a pleasure to moderate this kickoff session with a team of panelists that have a heartbeat on local and national spending. We’re looking forward to providing insight and depth as to what we’re seeing, hearing, and analyzing concerning 2025 and digging into industries and other revenue streams that are on the rise or challenged to prepare you for what lies ahead.”

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site. Early Bird discount pricing is still available.