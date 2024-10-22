Is It Time for an AI Manager at Your Station?

(By John Shomby) One of the main topics of conversation in our industry continues to be Artificial Intelligence. AI is now very much a part of our lives at work and home. At many stations, you’re either already using it in some fashion or have plans in development.

In one of many general business blogs I subscribe to, digital blogger Shelley Palmer suggested hiring an AI manager for organizations. The more I thought about it, the more sense it made especially for our industry. With all that is happening with this phenomenon, there should be a point person at a radio station who can decipher and explain all that is happening and find ways to integrate where AI can be the most help.

Best case scenario: a whole department devoted to AI. Of course, with the limited budgets we all have, concentrating on training an in-house AI Manager would seem to be radio’s best route, for now.

It does not mean adding someone to the staff. This would be a person who would have to work across all departments as AI encompasses all facets of the business. I’m betting you likely have at least one budding expert in your building right now, whether you know it or not.

I decided to solicit a little assistance from my own AI friend, Google Gemini, for what a radio station AI Manager job description would look like. Here’s what they came up with:

Local AI Manager – Radio Station Cluster

Responsibilities:

Stay abreast of the latest advancements in AI technology as it applies to the radio industry.

Develop and implement a strategic roadmap for AI integration across our cluster of stations.

Identify and evaluate AI tools and platforms for music scheduling, content creation, audience segmentation, and personalization.

Configure and manage AI systems, ensuring they function seamlessly with existing broadcast workflows.

Analyze data generated by AI platforms to gain insights into listener preferences and station performance.

Work collaboratively with on-air personalities, program directors, and marketing teams to leverage AI for content creation and audience engagement.

Develop and deliver training programs to educate staff on AI capabilities and best practices.

Track and report on the ROI (Return on Investment) of AI initiatives.

Qualifications:

Some experience in radio broadcasting with an understanding of programming, production, and audience engagement strategies.

Ability to adopt and implement new technologies.

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data analysis tools.

Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills.

Ability to think creatively and solve problems.

Passion for radio and a keen understanding of the evolving media landscape.

Bonus Points:

Experience working with AI platforms in a broadcast or media setting.

Experience with music scheduling software.

Strong project management skills.

Who do you know that could handle this? I know some current programmers right now who could. It may also be a way to draw your Gen Z employees in. They have grown up learning how to adapt and utilize new technologies. What better way to get a largely disenfranchised group interested in a whole new way?

AI is here to stay. Radio shouldn’t wait as we did in the past with creating most digital departments. What do you think? Is it time for an AI Manager? Would love your thoughts: [email protected].

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.