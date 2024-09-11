Dashboard to TikTok: Radio Masters Discuss New Radio Revenue

Day one of the Radio Masters Sales Summit brought together leading minds in the industry to discuss the future of radio and digital strategy. From innovative and attention-grabbing promotions to monetizing the car dashboard, revenue ideas were flowing in Cincinnati.

One of these sessions saw Dustin Wilson, Senior Director of Digital Strategy at Marketron, moderated a panel titled “Finding Dollars In New Places” featuring insights from Phil Forrester, Chief Success Officer at Ready For Social; Steve Newberry, CEO of Quu; and Katie Wheeless, Director of Online News Brands at Saga Communications.

During the session, Katie Wheeless highlighted Saga Communications’ focus on building local news sites across its markets. Emphasizing the importance of hyper-local content, Wheeless noted that while national news draws attention, local stories resonate deeply with the community. She mentioned the strategic shift to covering breaking news, leveraging radio’s unique ability to deliver immediate updates, which is essential for capturing and engaging a younger audience that increasingly relies on platforms like AI and TikTok for information.

Steve Newberry discussed the integration of visual engagement tools into radio dashboards to enhance listener interaction. When asked what he would do differently if he could go back in time ten years, Newberry shared a valuable lesson about embracing change rather than fearing it, advising newcomers to the industry to utilize conferences and networks to navigate through the evolving digital landscape.

Phil Forrester brought an influencer marketing perspective, suggesting that radio personalities be developed into influencers to create new monetization avenues. He emphasized the importance of using technology to build professional networks if starting in sales today.

The panelists also discussed innovative uses of existing products. Forrester recommended leveraging air talent for brand endorsement purposes, while Wheeless proposed that sales managers contribute marketing articles to establish themselves as thought leaders within the industry. Newberry advised that creativity is crucial in how stations connect with audiences, suggesting that visual content should align with the station’s brand to enhance the overall listener experience.

Radio Ink will continue coverage from Cincinnati as the Radio Master Sales Summit enters day two.