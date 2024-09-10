Is Your Station More Engaging Than A Safety Video?

(By John Shomby) If you have ever flown anywhere commercially, I’m sure you are familiar with the prep before the actual takeoff including those “scintillating” safety videos. I’m also sure you can’t remember the last time you paid full attention to one of those.

Most of us are buried in our phones (admit it: “airplane mode” doesn’t start for you until takeoff!) and have little interest in how to buckle a seat belt or strap on an oxygen mask. Well, apparently, some airlines are out to change all that. Namely, British Airways, Delta, and Air New Zealand to name a few. You can see their latest here, here, and here.

Why have these airlines decided to add some entertainment value to the idea of travel safety? The objective for all of them is to get the traveler more engaged with the video so there is more attention paid to a safe trip. Take note of this, my radio friends. You are not alone in the engagement process.

Even these airlines know that they need to do something out of the ordinary to get the traveler’s attention with all the distractions out there. What this tells me, from a radio programming standpoint, is that we must pay attention to everything that hits the air from intros, to branding, to weather/news drop-ins, to spots, etc. With these airlines, you’re talking about “just” a two-minute information video but, with the goal of creating attention for something very important to them, they tried something different. Lesson here? Engage your audience 100% of the time. Nothing should be sacred.

So how can you inspire your staff?

Share as many creative examples as possible – including these airline videos. Inspire the staff to be consistently creative and show them recent successes in the industry and elsewhere. This calls to mind a column from several weeks ago about the “perishability” of radio. Help them to not be satisfied after a good break, a good promo or a good spot. Always look to be better next time around.

Motivate them to come up with wild and imaginative ideas. Don’t judge on practicality. Deviate from the norm. The airlines recognize that the old formula is just that – old. Don’t be afraid to try something new. With all the “Wolfs”, “Bulls, “Eagles” etc., hats off to “Free Country” in Chicago using that “Free” word in so many ways to get their message across. A definite attention-getter.

With that, foster a safe environment for trying new things without fear of failure. Mistakes will be made. Learn from them and move on. I know of one Market Manager who singles out staff members and rewards them for specific creative ideas suggested that were used.

Encourage surprises to keep listeners engaged not just on air but online, socials, etc – and not just events, remotes and music specials. Let them have an occasional peak behind the curtain and show them how its done occasionally whether it be between- in studio videos, concert backstage “looks” on socials or staff interaction caught on camera and/or with sound.

Create a commercial production policy that DEMANDS creativity. Form a small committee of station personnel to evaluate concepts, copy, etc. of locally produced commercials. Strive for high entertainment and engagement value. Our commercials MUST sound better because it is apparent we won’t be cutting back on spot loads anytime soon. Make them worth sticking around for.

If the airlines see it, then we MUST see it. The audience is hugely distracted and the only way to really engage them is to be creative and memorable. Notice that I did not bring up talent in this column until now because this is an ALL-STATION assignment. Every element should have some form of an engagement factor. Get that mindset now before your competitors do and hope they don’t already have it.

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.