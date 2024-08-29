As Gen Z Ditches Driving, Radio May Need To Plan A Pivot

The trend of declining car ownership among Gen Z is raising eyebrows as many in the younger generation forgo car ownership – once considered a rite of passage in America. With radio remaining king of the car, what happens if a generation stops driving?

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration data shows the percentage of 19-year-olds with a driver’s license dropped from 87.3% in 1983 to 68.7% in 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, 45% of all of time spent with AM/FM happened in a car. Gen Z and younger Millennials actually over-index in this area, with 56% of 13-34 year-olds exclusively engaging with radio in vehicles. If auto usage drops, it stands to reason that radio’s reach would take a significant hit as well, especially as radio listening time has started to lag behind Streaming Music sources like Spotify and Apple Music as well as YouTube for today’s 13-22 year-olds.

Rising car prices exacerbate this issue, with the average new car price jumping 32.2% since 2019 to $44,604, per the Wall Street Journal. The shift away from driving is reflected in Gen Z purchasing behaviors, with a slight decline in their share of new and used car sales since 2022. Insurance costs are also a deterrent. A June J.D. Power survey revealed that insurance rates in the US rose by an average of 11.2% in the past year.

The WSJ article talks with 19-year-old college student Angelina Reyes, who does not have a license. She relied on her parents and boyfriend for transportation to her summer internship. However, this could provide a potential bright spot for radio. Older demographics are statistically more likely to listen to AM/FM.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry found AM/FM engagement peaks within the 35-64 age range, where it stands above 77%. If the driver controls the entertainment, this increases the probability that they will expose younger ones to the radio – giving more opportunities for great radio to win over younger listeners.

With these changes outside of the industry’s control, it serves as a reminder for radio to consistently meet the audience where they are, even if that’s outside of long-standing norms.