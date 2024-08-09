Blast From The Past: Mark Wallengren; KBOI-AM, 1982

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Mark Wallengren and his time at Boise’s KBOI-AM in 1982.

Wallengren told Radio Ink, “I’m skinny because I barely made enough to eat! Did middays for a couple of years before I came back home to L.A.”

Back in LA, he’d go on to host the wildly popular Mark & Kim show – the first equally billed male and female morning show in the country – on KOST, which now has its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

