Connoisseur Media Is Free Of Maryland With Dual Station Sale

Connoisseur Media has agreed to the sale of its two Frederick, MD radio stations to Williamsburg, VA’s Local Daily Media. Connoisseur will maintain control of Free Country 99.9 (WFRE) and 930 Free Talk (WFMD-AM) until FCC sale approval and closing.

Local Daily Media operates four radio stations in Virginia’s Historic Triangle of Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Yorktown as well as in Wilmington, NC. The company also owns two online news publications and an e-commerce platform.

With the sale, Connoisseur will continue to run 11 radio stations in New York and Connecticut.

Warshaw remarked, “While it is difficult for us to part with our Frederick stations, we were convinced that Local Daily Media’s management leadership and its focus in the Maryland/Virginia region could move these stations forward in a way we would be proud of. Senior management of Local Daily Media includes longtime Connoisseur partner Mike Dufort who we have worked with closely and respect. Mike understands local radio and shares our view on the need for radio to be involved with and serve the local community.”

Local Daily Media President Mike Dufort remarked, “With my nearly 11 years of working

with Jeff and the entire Connoisseur team, I deeply understand and appreciate the care

and nurturing that went into building these stations and I’m excited for the opportunity to

continue along their journey to reaching even greater heights.”

Local Daily Media CFO Adam Crotty commented, “We’re incredibly fortunate to welcome

these legendary stations, along with their talented and dedicated teams, to our growing

organization. Their rich history of supporting and improving the vibrant Frederick

community will undoubtedly inspire our entire team to find new ways to positively impact

each community we serve.”