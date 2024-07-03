Alabama FMs Could Lose Licenses Over Unpaid Reg Fees

A pair of MHz-band radio stations serving a rural area of Alabama to the north of Mobile could end up seeing their call letters deleted and their licenses revoked. What happened? The stations’ owner has overdue regulatory fees the FCC wants — or else.

As such, it’s time to pay up or shut down for Pine City Radio, licensee of WBMH-FM 106.1 in Grove Hill, Ala., and WHOD-FM 94.5 in Jackson, Ala.

How delinquent is the station owner? The problem dates back to the pandemic.

The Commission’s records show that Pine City currently has unpaid regulatory fee debt

for WHOD of $1,565.37 for FY 2020; $1,565.41 for FY 2021; $1,697.28 for FY 2022; and

$1,550.00 for FY 2023.

Unpaid regulatory fee debt for WBMH-FM of $1,373.69 for FY 2020; $1,372.94 for FY 2021; $1483.49 for FY 2022; and $1,356.25 for FY 2023 is also on the books.

The Treasury Department sought to collect. When that didn’t work, further collection reverted back to the FCC.

Pine City now has 60 days from July 2 to rectify the matter.