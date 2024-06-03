Karen Milne Rejoins Wilkinson Barker Knauer As Partner In DC

Karen Milne has returned as a Partner at Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP at the firm’s Washington, DC, office. Milne was previously a WBK Partner from April 2021 until August 2022, when she accepted the role of SVP, US Regulatory at TelevisaUnivision.

Milne’s expertise spans the media, telecommunications, wireless, and high-technology industries with roles in private practice, focusing on a broad spectrum of regulatory and transactional issues such as mergers and acquisitions, licensing, compliance, and more.

Milne holds a J.D. from the American University Washington College of Law and a B.S. in English from Manhattanville College.

WBK Managing Partner Bryan Tramont said, “We are so pleased to have Karen rejoin the team from TelevisaUnivision. She is a top-notch communications and media counselor with broad experience in the public policy, legal, and business issues that are driving the industry. Whether working with Karen in private practice or in-house over the years, she has always brought extraordinary skills and judgment in each task and driven strong results.”

Karen Milne added, “I’m thrilled to be re-joining WBK, a firm known for its excellence in the communications sector. I am excited to once again have the chance to work with this amazing team of talented attorneys and professionals dedicated to providing top-notch client service.”