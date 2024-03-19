Four Lessons From The Superstar and The Airport

(By John Shomby) If you’ve ever caught a flight in or out of Nashville International Airport, you know that live music is an integral part of the experience. “BNA Live” is an airport initiative used to highlight the live music that’s made Nashville the “Music City.”

Of course, rarely, if ever, does a household name participate in this program. On Saturday, March 2, that all changed. You may have seen the amazing video of country superstar, Keith Urban, doing a pop-up performance, with his band, that morning at BNA.

There are numerous lessons to learn from this event for radio. Take note – some lessons are not as obvious as you’d think.

The Power of the Live Experience

This unexpected “mini-concert” at a major airport made for a memorable and unique moment for all of those who witnessed it. (Rumor has it that there were a few missed flights!). Why not work with a new artist, or local artist, to create a series of pop-up shows in one day throughout your market? Nothing beats live and in person and a radio station being there adds to the spectacle.

Engagement and Interactivity

The airport shared a video of the performance along with the thousands who were there to see it. 60,000 Instagram views on the airport’s page alone. Massive engagement. Utilize your listeners as social media “influencers” at special events to enhance the station’s presence in that moment. Use your promotion staff (road crew) to “influence” also. Get as many involved as you can. Watch the numbers multiply.

Thinking Outside the Box

Let’s face it, Keith Urban is a superstar and superstars don’t do this – but he did. He was aware of the BNA initiative and decided to capitalize on the crowds that morning waiting for flights.

Let me tell you what else he knew – that several hundred country radio programmers and staffers would be flying out of Nashville that morning following the massive 3-day Country Radio Seminar in town that week. His new single “Messed Up as Me” was released the day before. He also knew that those witnessing his show there would serve as his social media engagement throughout the weekend.

I would call this “Planned Spontaneity”. As simple as dropping the occasional surprise music cut on the station or showing up in the market somewhere with a “spontaneous” event around something locally topical. Be present, be memorable.

Don’t Rest on Your Laurels!

Keith Urban has had 21 number-one songs, 7 number-one albums, and too many awards to count. He doesn’t have to do a free pop-up performance at an airport BUT he chose to stay visible and stay relevant with something very different and very memorable. I am lucky to know Keith and he is not one to rest. He is always working to get better and this proves it.

You may have a very successful radio station but being satisfied with that success is a certain kiss of death. Have a “number 10” mentality even if you’re number one. “We’ve always done it that way” should be the last thing you hear in your building. If you believe it, so will your staff. Let them believe there is always a better way.

Look at those with consistent success in entertainment, sports, business, etc. They all have these 4 lessons in common.

“To be satisfied with the status quo is to live beneath your potential.” – Mel Trotter

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.