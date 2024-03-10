Columbus’ WWCD Replacement Ends Abruptly After 36 Days

It was billed as ‘A Better Alternative,’ but now the Columbus, OH, FM frequency formerly hosting WWCD has exited the genre after five weeks. Delmar Communications and ICS Communications’ 93X (WXGT) is now My 92.9, carrying an Oldies format, as of March 8.

The 93X website remains up, but the stream carries the new sound and branding.

The signal has been the center of a heated dispute over the WWCD call letters and CD 92.9 brand. CD 92.9 Owner Randy Malloy faced challenges maintaining the independent station’s brand amid a leasing dispute with ICS and Delmar, leading to CD 92.9 going off-air on February 1.

After ICS and Delmar initially attempted to retain the WWCD sign and format, Malloy, who has stewarded WWCD for three decades, issued a cease-and-desist to protect the CD brand.

In a post on WWCD’s social media, Malloy said, “We sent a cease-and-desist letter to ICS and Delmar to make it crystal clear: no matter what happens, they cannot represent themselves as a continuation of WWCD’s programming. In response, they stated that they will be changing the call letters and will not use ‘WWCD’ going forward.”

Despite the controversy, Delmar launched 93X on February 1.

In a separate move, iHeartMedia then acquired the WWCD call letters for its station, Columbus Alternative 105.7 (WXZX), through an FCC filing effective February 12, then reverted the call letters back to WXZX a week later, on February 19. With the WWCD call letters now available again, the future of CD 92.9 remains in limbo.