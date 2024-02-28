Steve Wall Adds New Acreage To Talent Farm

Talent Farm, guided by Senior Programmer Steve Wall, has announced the significant expansion of its portfolio, transitioning from a focus on voiceover and voice tracking to becoming a full-service provider for radio stations across the US and Canada.

This transformation comes as Talent Farm positions itself as a versatile source of on-air talent, round-the-clock music formats, and a suite of production tools that cater to a wide array of market sizes and listener preferences.

Among the highlights of Talent Farm’s air talent offerings is the legendary Wolfman Jack. Stations now have the opportunity to bring the original charisma of the Wolfman Jack Radio Shows to their listeners, available for both daily and weekend programming, particularly appealing to fans of ’60s and ’70s music.

Adding to the diversity of the personality portfolio are award-winning morning show personality and programmer Randy Brooks, Kiley Sommers, Richard Correll, and DiDi Michaels.

On the production side, Talent Farm is now adding Alpha Libraries for Radio, providing stations with access to music beds, sound effects, and sound design elements. Finally, Will’s Audio Lab, curated by Will Morgan, rounds out Talent Farm’s services with a multi-format production and imaging service for any format.