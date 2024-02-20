Kensington Picks Up Four Alabama Signals In The Wiregrass

Kensington Digital Media is set to expand its portfolio with the acquisition of four radio stations in Dothan, AL. Kensington, which has operated out of Nashville since its founding in 2011, currently operates nine stations in Tennessee and Indiana.

The deal will see Kensington taking over 102.5 The Q (WESP), Rock 100.5 (WJRL), Magic 93.1 (WBBK), and B105.3 (WECB) from Alabama Media’s Wiregrass Radio. The sale and integration of these stations into the new ownership is expected to be finalized by late April.

Kensington Digital Media purchased three stations in Warsaw, IN from Talking Stick Communications in 2018. It also operates in Nashville and Hendersonville, TN.

Kensington Founder Tony Richards said, “Dothan is a great city, and growing in the Wiregrass region. We are excited to bring these four stations into the Kensington Family and be a part of this vibrant community.”

Alabama Media’s Bob Holladay commented, “As I begin to wind down my radio career, it was important to find another family operator to take over my Dothan radio family. Tony Richards, Jack Didier and Woody Zimmerman are family operators.”