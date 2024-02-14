Skyview Networks Takes On A New Lover For Audacy Syndication

Celebrated hip-hop personality Ed Lover is amplifying his reach outside of New York City with a new deal between Audacy and syndicator Skyview Networks. Originating out of NYC’s 94.7 The Block (WXBK), Skyview will handle distribution and sales for The Ed Lover Experience.

The Ed Lover Experience syndication, which started in 2022, includes major market Audacy affiliates 104.3 JAMS in Chicago, Q100.5 in Las Vegas, 94.7 The Block in New York, 102 JAMS in San Francisco, and Hot 103.7 in Seattle. The new collaboration is set to start this spring.

Lover said, “I’m very excited to be a new part of the Skyview family and looking forward to making history again! Radio has always been in my heart and soul, and with this marriage, we are going to take it to new heights.”

Skyview Networks CRO Jeanne-Marie Condo commented, “Ed Lover is a multi-faceted talent that connects on new levels with audiences, and bringing The Ed Lover Experience to our advertisers opens a world of opportunities. His deep-rooted connection is a fantastic addition to our multicultural platform that will further promote the reach and relatability with listeners across the US.”

Audacy SVP of Programming Dave Richards said, “Ed Lover has probably introduced more Americans to hip-hop than anyone, and in two years, he has become a pillar of our throwback brands, serving as a trusted voice on all things hip-hop culture and delivering premier content for his fans. We’re excited to see Skyview Networks take The Ed Lover Experience into their syndication portfolio and introduce it to a new audience.”