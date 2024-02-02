Trio Of Promotions As RAB Raises Johnson, Pham, and Wright

The Radio Advertising Bureau has recently elevated three of its team members to new leadership positions.

Kim Johnson has been named Vice President of Professional Development, bringing her radio background and training skills to the forefront of RAB’s educational initiatives. Since joining RAB in 2015, Johnson has worked on projects like the Rising Through the Ranks program, furthering the leadership initiative for women in radio.

Cynthia Pham, who has been with RAB since 2000, has been promoted to Vice President of Digital Services. Pham has helped develop key digital platforms and services for the RAB, including its CRM product and the Radio Mercury Awards’ database and entry platform.

Madison Wright steps into the role of Director of Events and Communications, having been promoted in July 2023. Wright is behind many of the RAB’s experiences, like the Radio Mercury Awards, while also managing the group’s social media presence. She was named to Radio Ink‘s “30 and Under Superstars” list in 2022.

RAB President Erica Farber stated, “RAB is proud and delighted to promote all three dedicated and accomplished team members. I am truly excited to see how they will continue to grow professionally and super serve RAB’s membership.”