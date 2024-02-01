I Hit My Budget!

(By Chris Stonick) Hitting budget makes you feel good and it gets your managers off your back. As a young seller, I can remember being short $1,000. So, what did I do? I put together a $1000 idea and I took it to any client I could. But, at what cost?

Sure, I hit my number. But was that $1,000 idea actually enough money to move the needle? Did I just get a $1,000 sale from a client that could be spending $10,000 a month? Think long-term. That’s how you stay in this business for the long term.

