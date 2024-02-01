AI Meets Nashville: Country’s Top PDs Sound Off On AI

Radio Ink‘s annual CRS issue is almost two weeks away, and we’re prepping for Country radio’s biggest get-together by once again crowning the Best Program Directors in Country Radio and picking their brains on the state of modern radio.

AI show prep, AI commercial generators, AI talent… With all the artificial intelligence talk, how do successful programmers use – or avoid – AI in their day-to-day duties? We asked this year’s honorees: are you using AI in your work as a PD? If so, how is that working for you and your station(s)?

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

“If I get stuck while writing imaging, I’ll definitely hit up ChatGPT for thought-starters! Sometimes ChatGPT takes me out of my comfort zone, but I (hopefully!) find a way to still keep it consistent with the current branding.”

“We are dabbling in AI, using it mostly as a thought starter when writing imaging, station promos, and commercial copy. We also use AI voices for some of our commercial production, mainly tags and short pieces of copy. This has allowed us to add more voices to our stable of local live human voices!”

“I am not the biggest fan. I played around with it for imaging once, which can be creatively cumbersome, but I didn’t like what I got, so I didn’t continue using it. I am sure that AI has its uses, and one day, we may find a balance, but I am more concerned that it will be used as an easy way not to have to pay people to do the work they have done for decades. I feel like John Henry vs. the steam drill.”

