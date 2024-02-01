2024 Radio Hall of Fame Nomination Window Opens

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has officially opened the nomination process for the 2024 Radio Hall of Fame. Running until March 31, the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee is welcoming suggestions for potential inductees.

Individuals interested in submitting nominations can do so through the Radio Hall of Fame website. Founded in 1988 by the Emerson Radio Corporation, the Radio Hall of Fame has been a product of the Museum of Broadcast Communications since 1991.

This year, 24 candidates will be chosen as nominees, with the final selection determined by votes from industry professionals. The induction ceremony for the 2024 class is scheduled for the fall, with specifics to be announced before summer.

Last year’s inductees included Radio Ink‘s President and Publisher Deborah Parenti alongside John DeBella, Gerry House, Bob Rivers, Pat St. John, Shadoe Stevens, Nina Totenberg, and Charles Warfield.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairman Dennis Green said, “We look forward to learning the names suggested for nomination to the Radio Hall of Fame from around the country. There are so many that are deserving of this recognition. It is an honor to lead the committee in selecting those who have made their mark contributing to radio’s rich history and who will comprise the nominees for the Class of 2024.”

Fellow Co-Chairman Kraig T. Kitchin commented, “The input from fellow radio industry members and listeners alike helps our Nominating Committee contemplate so many more individuals worthy of a nomination. We’re grateful for the input and the ideas offered.”