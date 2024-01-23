Central Ohio Radio Operator Gets Into Scrap Over Call Letters

With days to go until Columbus, OH Alternative CD 92.9 exits the airwaves, the current operator has ensured the station’s owner won’t be able to pick up where he leaves off. It all hinges around a cease-and-desist over the station’s call letters: WWCD.

On January 5, CD 92.9 revealed it could not secure a renewal of its broadcasting agreement with the frequency owners, Delmar Communications and ICS Communications. However, the narrative took a twist when Delmar’s Brent Casagrande declared plans to launch a “new and refreshing version of the new WWCD.”

In a firm response, Malloy insisted on his exclusive rights to the WWCD brand and programming, which he has overseen for more than three decades.

WWCD posted on social media:

“Thank you again for all of your support — we appreciate it more than you could know. Sorry for keeping you out of the loop so far, but things have been just a little complicated!”

“We’ve been working hard to figure out a way to continue sharing our music and our beloved DJs with our community, whether online or on the air. This work has been tireless, and we’re in constant communication with a wide number of individuals who may be able to help us succeed.”

“Since our last update, we sent a cease-and-desist letter to ICS and Delmar to make it crystal clear: no matter what happens, they cannot represent themselves as a continuation of WWCD’s programming. In response, they stated that they will be changing the call letters and will not use ‘WWCD’ going forward.”

“In short: WWCD/CD 92.9 is planning to remain a part of the central Ohio community. Whether that’s on the air, online, or a combination of the two remains to be seen, and we’re working around-the-clock to find a solution.”

This isn’t the first time CD 92.9 has faced the threat of its own demise. In 2020, the station was forced to briefly shut down after it was bumped from CD101.1 and CD102.5 to the current 92.9 frequency after securing the deal with Delmar and ICS.

Delmar Media Manager Bob Lawyer says the company will not comment on future plans until January 31.