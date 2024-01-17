Spike Eskin Leaving NYC’s WFAN To Return To Philly Sports Radio

Spike Eskin is leaving his role as Vice President of Programming at New York’s WFAN and CBS Sports Radio to return to Philadelphia. Eskin will team up with Ike Reese and Jack Fritz for afternoons on SportsRadio 94WIP. Audacy is currently undertaking a nationwide search for his replacement at WFAN.

Eskin spent two years in NYC after almost a decade of being Brand Manager for WIP. He also has experience programming Phillies 24/7, an all-Phillies HD signal, and is the owner of the 76ers-centric podcast The Rights To Ricky Sanchez.

Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero remarked, “Spike quickly became an integral part of the fabric of WFAN and CBS Sports Radio by making significant contributions to the brands, both on the air and in the hallways. New Yorkers and Philadelphians rarely agree on anything, especially when it comes to sports, but we are aligned in our belief that Spike is a tremendous talent who is perfect for this next endeavor.”

Audacy Philadelphia Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “We’re very excited to bring Spike home to Philadelphia and SportsRadio 94WIP. This is a unique opportunity to add a great talent with a long history in our marketplace to one of our most popular dayparts, and we’re looking forward to having Spike reunite with his longtime friend and colleague Ike Reese and Jack Fritz to shape the future of afternoon drive at WIP.”

Eskin added, “I am thrilled to be able to work with Ike and Jack in afternoons at 94WIP. It’s now the third job of a lifetime I’ve had the opportunity to do. Leaving WFAN and CBS Sports Radio is an incredibly difficult decision. I’m surrounded by talented, great people, and it’s been an amazing experience. I’d like to thank David Yadgaroff, Jeff Sottolano and Rod Lakin for this opportunity, and Chris Oliviero for my time in New York.”