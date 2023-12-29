Salem Media To Voluntarily Delist From Nasdaq

Salem Media Group announced its decision to voluntarily withdraw its Class A Common Stock from the Nasdaq Global Market. The company plans to initiate the delisting process by filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission by January 8, 2024. This would end Salem’s stock trading on the Nasdaq around January 18.

Furthermore, Salem intends to suspend its reporting obligations.

Salem says the move is anticipated to result in considerable financial savings for the company, reducing operational costs and time devoted by management to compliance and reporting activities.

To ensure continued availability of its Class A Common Stock for trading, Salem Media Group is taking steps to have its stock quoted on the OTCQX Market or another market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The expectation is to transition to the OTCQX Market or a similar platform by approximately January 19, subject to the approval of OTC Markets.

This story will be updated as needed.