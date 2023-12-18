Bold Gold Withstands Pennsylvania Cold For Holiday Fundraisers

Bold Gold Media Group’s stations in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Lake Region have once again demonstrated their commitment to community spirit and giving through two record-breaking Christmas fundraising initiatives.

Bold Gold’s Market Manager Michael G. Stanton braved the cold for his 22nd ‘Shower For Charity.’ Standing in a shower on Main Street in downtown Honesdale, Stanton aimed to raise $30,000 for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau. Not only did he withstand the chill, but he also shattered the goal by raising $44,000 in just three hours. This new record brings the total raised over two decades to over $400,000.

Simultaneously, the “Wayne County Ford & Bold Gold Media Holiday Toy Drive Challenge” invited the community to fill pickup trucks with toys at the local dealership. If listeners fill four trucks, the dealership contributes an additional truckload. This year’s challenge saw an overwhelming response, with listeners filling eight trucks, leading to a total of nine truckloads of toys donated to The Zipper Junction Project.

Bold Gold President Vince Benedetto expressed, “Our community and our loyal listeners never cease to amaze us! Having both of these annual fundraisers greatly exceed our original goals is extraordinary. We cherish the bond between our stations and our listeners. Together, we’ve been able to do wonderful things.”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally is now at $20.33 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.