Radio Ink’s Season Of Giving Tally Had a Record Boost This Week

From some of radio’s best-known call letters to college radio, Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally had another great week, adding more than $2 million to the total. This past week’s biggest giver also set a record for the biggest single-station contribution of the Tally so far – Cumulus Media Indianapolis’ 99.5 WZPL and the Smiley Morning Show raised $1,000,508 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana. That brings the Tally to $10.6 million!

Concerts for a cause also had a big foothold this week: KROQ hosted some of Alternative’s biggest names to help St. Jude and John Carroll University’s WJCU brought back its Blizzard Bash after four years away to feed Cleveland families.

With three weeks to go, we’re on the hunt to hit 2021’s total of $23.7 million, but looking forward to some big drives, concerts, and radiothons planned – make sure your total is added to the list and makes Radio Ink! Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats.

