A Thanksgiving Message From Your Radio Ink Friends

As 2023 begins its final descent into the holidays, there’s a lot to be thankful for in radio this year. From mass support for AM across the country and Capitol Hill to the much-anticipated record-breaking political revenue due in 2024, the future is looking bright and optimism is spreading across much of the industry.

On the Radio Ink side, we’re feeling very thankful, as well. From our management, editorial staff, contributors, directors, and advertising consultants – thank you for reading our daily headlines, flipping through our monthly print issues, and continuing the conversations that keep radio strong, vibrant, and thriving.

Post-Forecast, we’re also thankful for a good break. Radio Ink‘s daily headlines will be taking a rest (aka tryptophan coma) tomorrow and Friday, with a full return on Monday, November 27.

Enjoy your time with family, friends, football, and food, and we’ll see you again on Monday.