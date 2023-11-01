EMF Closes On Houston Buy, Adds Two Mississippi Stations

Educational Media Foundation has finalized plans to acquire two Mississippi radio stations from Flinn Broadcasting. WJXN in Utica/Jackson and WIVG Tunica were both procured for $550,000. Earlier this year, both stations transitioned to EMF’s Air1 network under new LMAs after old agreements expired in late 2022.

Before the change, WJXN was Alpha Media’s 100.9 Jack-FM. WIVG, which has coverage in certain segments of the Memphis market, previously ran Classic Rock station Drake-FM, overseen by local morning host Drake Hall before moving online.

The news comes the same day as EMF closed on the $3.1 million buy of Country Legends 97.1 (KTHT) in Houston from Urban One. Now identified by the KLVH call sign, the station is now running K-Love network programming. The sale was a part of Urban One’s required divestment of stations after purchasing all of Cox Media Group’s signals in the Houston market.