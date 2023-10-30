Catholic Spirit Radio Increases Coverage Of Ministry In Illinois

Catholic Spirit Radio has broadened its transmission to encompass more of northern Illinois. WYWL 88.9 will now broadcast national and local religious content to eastern Rockford, Harvard, Woodstock, Belvidere, Loves Park, Roscoe, Marengo.

Established in 2011, the volunteer-operated, non-profit Catholic Spirit Radio has grown to cover an audience area of one million listeners in the Prairie State. The newest signal will carry six local programs along with network content from EWTN, Guadalupe, Ave Maria, Virgin Most Powerful, and Station of the Cross.

Catholic Spirit Radio founder and GM Jon Hall told the Rockford Register Star, “We are thrilled to bring the extended Rockford area quality talk radio with a vast array of entertaining experts in the field. All ages of Catholics and non-Catholics listen for the talk shows, analysis of news, and prayer opportunity.”