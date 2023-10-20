Learn From Some Of Radio’s Most Powerful Players – Face to Face

Each year, Radio Ink‘s Forecast closing panel features the visionaries and ultimate deciders of the broadcasting industry’s future direction. These are the CEOs of the companies you read about daily, whose moves affect thousands. This Executive Super Session, as it has come to be called, is your opportunity to hear from those who wield the power to chart the course affecting not only broadcast career paths but also listening and viewership potential against a host of non-licensed competitors.

What are they thinking, and where do they see broadcasting headed in 2024 and beyond?

Our Moderator

Steve Jones is President/CEO of Skyview Networks. Previously, at The Walt Disney Company, Jones served as Vice President and General Manager for ABC Radio, leading strategic planning, business development, programming, and operations for ABC-branded audio content. Throughout his career, Jones has been honored with multiple awards and recognized for his work in journalism. While contributing as a writer for ABC News, his work won two Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards and an Overseas Press Club Award.

Our Panelists

Catherine Badalamente is President/CEO of Graham Media Group, overseeing seven local media hubs, each in a top 71 market, representing just under 7% coverage in the U.S. Badalamente is board chair of the Local Media Association, board treasurer of the Local Media Foundation, and a board member of the NAB and the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Pat LaPlatney is the Co-CEO and President of Gray Television. Before joining Gray, he was CEO and President of Raycom Media from 2016-2018. LaPlatney is an alumnus of Raycom Sports, having spent seven years in Charlotte overseeing distribution, the events group, and business development.

David Santrella has been Chief Executive Officer and President/Broadcast Media of Salem Media Group since January 2022. He had been President of Salem’s Radio Division since January 2010, and President of Broadcast Media beginning January 1, 2015.

Bill Wilson is CEO of Townsquare Media. Before joining Townsquare, Wilson served as President of AOL Media from 2006 to May 2010. Before moving to AOL, Wilson was the SVP for Worldwide Marketing at Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG). He won an Emmy Award in 2006 for the Live 8 program.

About Forecast 2024

Now in its 21st year, Forecast is broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference. Presented by Streamline Publishing’s Radio + Television Business Report and Radio Ink, and co-chaired by Catherine Badalamente of Graham Media Group and David Santrella of Salem Media Group, Forecast provides unprecedented opportunities for learning, networking, and conversation with our industry’s top leaders.

Forecast 2024 takes place at the Harvard Club in New York City on November 15, 2023. Register online today!