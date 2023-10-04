Catching Up With Radio’s 30 and Under Superstars: Will David

Radio Ink is once again ready to celebrate the industry’s young leaders redefining the norms, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks with our annual 30 and Under Superstars list. Before the nomination window closes on Monday, October 9 at 5p ET, we’re checking in with some of last year’s class of honorees for an update.

Today we talk with Will David, Manager at Commonwealth Broadcasting in Southern Kentucky and Brand Manager at Quu.

“In the last year, I’ve had the privilege to assume the role of manager and on-air host for WFKN in Franklin, KY. The new position has given me an excellent opportunity to gain experience, and not just from an on-air standpoint. The management aspect of my position allows me to have my boots on the ground in the community more than ever before. It’s allowed me to pinpoint what our listeners want and need from their hometown radio station. It has never been more important to listen more and act accordingly.”

“For as long as I can remember, Radio Ink has been a regular delivery in the mailbox. Being recognized as a 30 and Under Superstar last year was such an honor. So many outstanding broadcasters have been included in Radio Ink and to see my name and face included with other young talent in the industry was a special moment for me.”

“Every year, Radio Ink recognizes radio’s 30 and Under Superstars, but there are so many more out there deserving of recognition. It is always important to recruit young talent, but it’s also imperative to grow young talent and keep them hungry for more. As current talent mature, there are continuing opportunities for new and fresh voices and ideas to keep connecting listeners to Radio. Improvements in how Radio looks in the dash, ideas on how Radio connects with new in-car services and ways to provide feedback from actual listening are here. New talent is needed to support and come up with more innovative connected car connections for advertisers.”

As for radio’s challenges and changes in the past year, David says, “People have been paying more attention to artificial intelligence and how it might impact their operations both positively and negatively. This affects multiple areas of the business. Inevitably, we’ll need to find a consistent way to use AI to our advantage.”

“Keeping radio relevant and exciting is a huge challenge that young professionals in this business will continue to face. Radio’s competition will be on the increase, as well. It’s imperative to find ways to decrease the traditional spot load while still growing revenue.”

“The next generation of the radio business is coming in with a unique understanding of how the public consumes media today. It has helped me that I have grown up with a lot of the recent technology that is being integrated into the business. Given that, I believe that we have an advantage in continuing to keep radio relevant, while improving the listener experience along the way.”

