(Sponsored) How A.I. Is Shaping The Future Of Airwaves

You can’t open a paper or click on a news website without seeing an article about how AI is changing the world. Industries across the board are harnessing the power of AI to revolutionize their operations and broadcasting is no exception.

Traditionally, the airwaves have been ruled by human voices – DJs, news readers, and sports commentators, all engaging listeners with their distinctive style. However, as the demands of a dynamic digital landscape evolve, radio broadcasters and publishers are increasingly turning their attention to AI-driven solutions. This paradigm shift is not about replacing human talent, but rather, leveraging the capabilities of AI to enhance content curation, streamline production processes, and gain invaluable insights into audience preferences.

A platform built with broadcasters in mind

Understanding that the landscape was changing, and recognizing the many opportunities that this technology could deliver for broadcasters, the founders of Adthos set about creating a platform that could help them keep pace with the AI evolution.

In the two years since its launch, the Adthos Platform has added multiple features that put the latest advances in AI into the hands of broadcasters. The most recent release – a groundbreaking market first – was a self-service portal that allows users to produce a 100% AI-generated audio advert. Users simply submit a briefing, and Adthos gets to work with the help of a dozen AI technologies to generate a script, add AI voices, sound effects, and more. The final audio ad can then be directly played out.

Unrivalled quality and diversity of voices

Until now it was always possible to identify an AI or synthetic voice, but this is changing as things advance. From the outset, a non-negotiable of the creators of Adthos was to not only offer users access to the best quality AI voices but also to voices that were specifically made for audio ads. Since the beginning, the focus has been on hiring specific broadcasting talent, while other AI providers have largely stuck with audiobooks and voicing TikTok videos. Recognizing that both broadcasters and their listeners represent a diverse cross-section of society, Adthos also offers an almost equally diverse library of voices in multiple languages, and styles relevant to different radio station formats such as country or urban.

Complete flexibility, powerful creativity

Every user has a different requirement when it comes to the features of their audio ad – length, music styles, atmosphere, or feeling they want to communicate. Keeping this in mind, Adthos has been built to offer complete flexibility and powerful creativity. From fixed-length support to ensure the audio ad fits precisely in the desired spot, to specialized music for specific formats and contextual music and sound effects. It’s also possible to feature multiple voices on the same track. In short, audio ads are generated based on the imagination of the user, and not by any limitations of the platform.

