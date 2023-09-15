RMSS Day 2: Sales Solutions From Analytics To The Wizard of Ads

The second day of the Radio Masters Sales Summit brought an array of industry experts and thought leaders to the stage, offering invaluable insights into the future of radio sales. With a packed agenda, the summit provided actionable strategies for leveraging analytics, optimizing digital platforms, and innovating sales techniques.

The day kicked off early with Nielsen Audio’s Geri Ruppert discussing how radio stations could effectively use audience analytics to build compelling advertising narratives and emphasizing data-driven decision-making in attracting and retaining advertisers.iHeartMedia NYC’s Bernie Weiss then tackled common sales management myths, offering a more nuanced understanding of what truly drives a successful sales team.

Next up was “The Wizard of Ads” Roy Williams who shared his expertise on long-term contract selling and setting realistic client expectations. Williams argued for a more relationship-centric approach, teaching sales teams how he constantly closes 52-week contracts.

Moderated by Paul Jacobs, a subsequent panel explored the critical topic of ‘digitizing’ radio audiences to drive revenue growth. The panel featured industry experts Tony Garcia, Katie Gambill, and Creighton Green. The discussion focused on integrating digital strategies to reach a broader audience, thereby increasing the revenue streams for radio stations.

After a brief interlude, the summit resumed with a session led by SBS’s Dara Kalvort, focusing on leveraging technology and innovation to drive sales. Kalvort and her panel delved into how embracing technological advancements could offer a competitive edge in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Radio Ink‘s Cameron Coats led a short, intense session on how broadcasters have used shorter stopsets to increase revenue 20% year over year and hold 94% client retention rates joined by Bill Lynch and Jeffrey Ziesmann. This was followed by a presentation from Quu’s Steve Newberry on how stations are using the company’s technology to drive unique revenue opportunities.

After a lunch on Cincinnati-style chili and local Graeter’s ice cream, the audience was treated to a session by Jeffrey Hedquist on effective client discovery techniques. Hedquist shared valuable tips on identifying the needs and pain points of prospective clients, which could lead to more personalized and effective sales pitches.

The day concluded with Futuri’s Kathy Eagle discussing the emerging role of Artificial Intelligence in sales, a fitting end to a day filled with forward-looking topics. From leveraging analytics to embracing digital transformation and technological innovation, the Radio Masters Sales Summit left attendees with a wealth of actionable insights.