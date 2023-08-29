Radio One Targets Buffalo’s 50+ Demo In Sales Alliance

Radio One Buffalo is forming a partnership outside the audio medium with Code 3 Broadcasting in a joint sales alliance catering to the 50+ demographic.

Radio One Buffalo, owned by Buddy Shula, operates oldies station BIG WECK on AM and FM frequencies. The company also runs a full-service advertising agency named Media One Buffalo. Code 3 Broadcasting, owned by Phil Arno, manages ME TV affiliate WBBZ-TV – the only full-power, locally-owned TV station in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area.

As part of the alliance, Shula and WECK General Manager Don Tomasulo will spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for WBBZ-TV. This collaboration aims to provide businesses with a unified platform for reaching the 50+ audience.

“BIG WECK has great partnerships with all television stations in the area, but the partnership with WBBZ-TV is entirely designed to run the station’s sales division with mind-blowing ideas, affordable advertising rates, and incredible local programming,” said Buddy Shula.

Arno added, “It’s a partnership we’ve always thought would make incredible sense. Two of Buffalo’s largest independently owned broadcast companies coming together to serve our local communities even better.”