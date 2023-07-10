Why Is Radio Afraid Of The Word Radio?

(By Buzz Knight) Radio, as an entertainment and communication medium, has undergone significant changes and advancements over the years. While the term “radio” originally referred to the transmission and reception of audio signals through electromagnetic waves, the evolution of technology has expanded the capabilities of this medium.

Today, radio encompasses not only traditional over-the-air broadcasting but also online streaming, podcasts, satellite radio, and other digital entities. As the medium continues to be fluid, it continually dredges up the same baffling question: Why does radio run away from the term radio?

For example, Vermont Public Radio became Vermont Public last year.

Is this continual trend a marketing and branding strategy or a continual inferiority complex, or both? As new technologies emerged, and the digital age transformed the way we consume media, broadcasters and content creators sought to adapt and stay relevant. To appeal to a wider audience and reflect the broader range of services they offer, they began to use terms like “audio streaming” or “online radio” to describe themselves.

With that, they began to develop this internal neurosis about the word radio.

By distancing themselves from the term, many believed it eliminated the perception of being outdated. This rebranding did allow them to emphasize other factors of their product offering such as convenience, accessibility, and diversity of content. At the same time, those that decided to drop the term radio thought it would be a way to attract younger demographics.

However, this slap in the medium’s face misses the mark because it overlooks a fundamental truth: the offerings, such as formats and personalities, are more significant in attracting younger audiences than the change of terminology.

It is worth noting that while the terminology may change, the essence of radio/audio content transmitted and consumed by audiences remains at the core of these new platforms. The ways we access, and experience radio have evolved, but the fundamental concept of audio communication persists.

As entities such as SiriusXM compete for audiences with traditional radio, it is worth assessing this exercise in a game of “wordplay” to try and stay relevant with audiences.

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. Read Buzz’ Radio Ink archives here.