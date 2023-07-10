Radio’s Digital Sales Importance From A Radio Wayne Winner

As the clock ticks down to today’s nomination deadline for Radio Ink‘s Radio Wayne awards, you have an exciting opportunity to shine a spotlight on the industry’s standout sales achievers. Exceptional talent, relentless dedication, and an unwavering commitment to innovation in building the bridge between radio and client: if you know someone who fits this description, don’t hesitate – submit your nomination before the day ends.

In celebration of these awards, we spoke with last year’s Digital Seller of the Year recipient, Kelly Wallace. As the Digital Director at Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, we find out what selling radio’s digital side means to her.

Radio Ink: In what ways has the position of a digital sales manager in radio transformed, and what makes it critical in our current digital era?

Kelly Wallace: As the digital landscape has evolved, so has the role of the digital sales manager. In addition to providing a diversified revenue stream and maximizing revenue from O&O assets, the DSM provides strategic digital advertising recommendations that, when integrated with radio, events, digital out-of-home, and other media, provide a more holistic approach for the advertiser.

Radio Ink: What are the primary competencies and specialized knowledge that a digital sales manager contributes to the radio industry?

Kelly Wallace: Digital sales managers need the same sales acumen as any sales manager, namely strong communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills; but a good digital sales manager will drive digital revenue growth, create impactful digital campaigns, and capitalize on the unique opportunities for integration with the radio station programming and events to create a point of differentiation and results for the clients.

Radio Ink: Could you elaborate on how a digital sales manager interacts with other divisions, like programming and marketing, to bolster a radio station’s overall success?

Kelly Wallace: It’s critical for the DSM to collaborate extensively with other departments, most notably programming, to make sure that integrated programs truly align with the vision and audience of each station. Whether it’s extending traditional radio endorsements to video and social media opportunities, or executing exclusive deals for the radio listeners, working collaboratively with programming and maintaining brand integrity always amplifies the results for the client.

Radio Ink: Given the rapidly evolving digital context, how do you foresee the evolving role and duties of a digital sales manager in the radio sector?

Kelly Wallace: The DSM role is likely to become more dynamic and integrated with digital strategies. DSMs will be on the forefront of embracing new technologies, leveraging data-driven insight, and creating effective solutions for clients.

It’s not too late to nominate your Digital Sales Specialist or Manager for a 2023 Radio Wayne, alongside these other categories:

Streetfighter of the Year

Interactive/Integrated/Digital Sales Specialist or Sales Manager of the Year

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 1-20 of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 21+ of the Year

Market/General Manager of the Year

Make your nominations HERE.

The 2023 Radio Wayne Awards will be presented live and in-person at the Radio Masters Sales Summit, on September 13 and 14, in Cincinnati, OH at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott.