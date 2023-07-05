Benztown’s Chachi Takes A Walk With Buzz Knight

Buzz Knight’s Takin’ A Walk Podcast has announced a Bonus Friday episode featuring Dave “Chachi” Denes, the President of global audio branding and imaging company Benztown. Chachi is also known as the host of the podcast Chachi Loves Everybody. The episode is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 7.

Knight said, “I love covering the illustrious career of one of our industry’s most beloved and respected leaders in Chachi.”

“Being featured on “The Takin A Walk” podcast is an honor! Buzz has interviewed stars such as Belinda Carlisle, JellyRoll and Jon Loba, so I’m not sure how I made the cut,” joked Chachi.